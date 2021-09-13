M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 122,392 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

