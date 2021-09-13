MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$22.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.61. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.55.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

