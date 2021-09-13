MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$22.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.61. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.55.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

