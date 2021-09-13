Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE MAL traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$6.28 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$601.54 million and a P/E ratio of -32.77.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

