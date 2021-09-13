Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,170,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,960,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN opened at $94.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

