Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.02

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 23414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth $90,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

