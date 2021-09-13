Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free ash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/30/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/23/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/2/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MGY stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

