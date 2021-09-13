Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. 40,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 269,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

In other Maiden news, Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

