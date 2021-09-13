Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,955 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.