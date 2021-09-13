Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPFRF shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of MPFRF stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

