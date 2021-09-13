Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

