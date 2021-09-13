MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 44.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.69. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.74 and its 200-day moving average is $481.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.38.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.