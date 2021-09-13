MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $429.40

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $429.40 and last traded at $431.15, with a volume of 2683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $438.49.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

