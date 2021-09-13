Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.54

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 42096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.