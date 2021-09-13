Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Tops $74.38 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $74.38 million and $105.56 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00120967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00173363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,070.16 or 0.99777960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07164458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00888453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002952 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

