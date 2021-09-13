Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $916.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 916 ($11.97) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.81), with a volume of 194114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Marlowe in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 821.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 787.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of £697.23 million and a P/E ratio of -291.61.

In other Marlowe news, insider Alex Dacre acquired 3,100 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

