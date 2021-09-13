Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,556. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

