Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.75% of Masimo worth $100,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $274.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $287.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.