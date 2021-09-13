Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $11.26 on Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $191.92 million and approximately $326.29 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $11.26 or 0.00025000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00151995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

