MASQ Price Down 11% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $122,889.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00077750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00173753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.83 or 1.00123439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.37 or 0.07228939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00891666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.