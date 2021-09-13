Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $164,675.58 and approximately $115,156.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.49 or 0.07213220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00123617 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token's total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token's official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

