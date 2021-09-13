Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.95. The company had a trading volume of 145,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.45 and a 200 day moving average of $369.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

