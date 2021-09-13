Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,691. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

