MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

MCFT opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.25. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

