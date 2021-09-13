Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 6.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 3,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,746,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

