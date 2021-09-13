Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 876 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $104,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $8,831.20.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 99 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $11,402.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 509,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

