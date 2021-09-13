Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.61

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 6620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

