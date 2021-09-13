MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Tops $701,072.16

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $701,072.16 and approximately $31,617.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,331.51 or 0.99818784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00082834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00850472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.96 or 0.00438991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00305616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00072934 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

