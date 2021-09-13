MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

MXL stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 207,637 shares worth $9,860,801. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 741,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

