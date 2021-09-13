McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $101,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $23,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.