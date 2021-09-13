McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

