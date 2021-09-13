McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.