Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Mchain has traded 126.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $87,169.75 and $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005547 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008988 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 359.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 70,518,225 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

