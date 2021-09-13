Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $52.08 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00077291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00125252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00174047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.13 or 0.99802759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.48 or 0.07178496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00898393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,345,057 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

