Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Up 8.9%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares shot up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.67. 6,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 399,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

