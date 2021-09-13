Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.06 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

