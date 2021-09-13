Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,477 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,182 shares of company stock worth $50,455,275 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $191.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

