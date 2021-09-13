MEET.ONE Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $8,111.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00175368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,181.57 or 1.00252812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.36 or 0.07189991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00908632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE's official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE's official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE's official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

