MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 1,252 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

