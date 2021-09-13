Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,909.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $2,909.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.24 or 0.00437869 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.16 or 0.01134780 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 161.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

