MenaPay (MPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $454.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $454.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

