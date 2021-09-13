Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. 359,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

