Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.61

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 327,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

