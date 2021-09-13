Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Jill Anderson Sells 850 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.