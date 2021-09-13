Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Jill Anderson Sells 850 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

