Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $143,604.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.83 or 0.07312912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00123514 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,967,910 coins and its circulating supply is 78,967,812 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

