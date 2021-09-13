Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. 135,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

