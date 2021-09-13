Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $51,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded down $38.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,555.14. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,333.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $945.00 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

