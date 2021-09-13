MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

