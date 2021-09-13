MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.
MGM China Company Profile
