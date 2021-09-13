MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.90 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after buying an additional 516,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

