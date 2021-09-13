MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $35,954.35 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MGPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. 69,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,117. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.